Welcome to AoM-IAoM The Association of Management (AoM) and its sister organization, the International Association of Management (IAoM) span two worlds - the academic world of debate and theory, and the corporate/practitioner world of action, decision and practicality. AoM/IAoM strives to be the Association of choice for academics, researchers, professionals, corporate and practitioners of management, education (higher), leadership and technology. The AoM/IAoM was founded to: Couple relationships between academic scholarly research and pedagogy, and industry, corporate practice and application of contemporary thrusts within Management, Education, Leadership, and Technology;

Harness the power of people, ideas and communities of knowledge providers and creators around Management, Education, Leadership, and Technology;

Serve as a knowledge broker offering annual conferences, which bring together theoreticians, researchers, practitioners, and concerned participants interested in making significant contributions to emergent new paradigms in the domains of Management, Education, Leadership, and Technology;

Publish research articles and papers of scholarly/professional significance: to promote the integration and cross-fertilization of the behavioral/organizational and information sciences;

to encourage, sharpen, and expand the dialogue between academicians and practitioners from an interdisciplinary perspective;

to provide a forum for the communication of solutions to the multifaceted problems associated with managing information and technology as a corporate resource; Both the Journal of Management Systems (JMS), the AoM/IAoM flagship publication, and the Journal of Information Technology Management (JITM) written for non-technical audiences of practitioners and academicians are ranked in the first tier of refereed journal publications since 1999.

New MELT Paradigms

Identifying new M anagement, E ducation, L eadership and T echnology Paradigms for a Complex World World governments, systems are failing, breaking down. High unemployment, rising deficits, closed businesses, uninsured citizens, reduced wages,large temporary workforces, corporate downturns, hypercompetitive environments, global financial and economic crises, and natural disasters are just some of the factors that threaten individuals and organizations in highly volatile and complex environments of today. Scholars and practitioners are sought to bring forth their ideas, perspectives and/or approaches to stimulate discussion and solutions. Submit your papers or studies which, upon acceptance, will be published in one of our Journals.