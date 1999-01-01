|
Welcome to AoM-IAoM
The Association of
Management (AoM) and its sister organization, the International
Association of Management (IAoM) span two worlds - the academic world
of debate and theory, and the corporate/practitioner world of action,
decision and practicality. AoM/IAoM strives to be the Association of
choice for academics, researchers, professionals, corporate and
practitioners of management, education (higher), leadership and
technology. The AoM/IAoM was founded to:
- Couple relationships between academic scholarly
research and pedagogy, and industry, corporate practice and application
of contemporary thrusts within Management, Education, Leadership, and
Technology;
- Harness the power of people, ideas and communities
of knowledge providers and creators around Management, Education,
Leadership, and Technology;
- Serve as a knowledge broker offering annual
conferences, which bring together theoreticians, researchers,
practitioners, and concerned participants interested in making
significant contributions to emergent new paradigms in the domains of
Management, Education, Leadership, and Technology;
- Publish research articles and papers of
scholarly/professional significance: to promote the integration and
cross-fertilization of the behavioral/organizational and information
sciences;
- to encourage, sharpen, and expand the dialogue between academicians and practitioners from an interdisciplinary perspective;
- to provide a forum for the communication of
solutions to the multifaceted problems associated with managing
information and technology as a corporate resource;
Both the Journal of Management Systems (JMS), the
AoM/IAoM flagship publication, and the Journal of Information
Technology Management (JITM) written for non-technical audiences of
practitioners and academicians are ranked in the first tier of refereed
journal publications since 1999.
|New MELT Paradigms
Identifying new Management,
Education, Leadership and Technology Paradigms for a Complex World
World governments, systems are failing, breaking down. High unemployment, rising deficits, closed businesses, uninsured citizens, reduced wages,large temporary workforces, corporate downturns, hypercompetitive environments, global financial and economic crises, and natural disasters are just some of the factors that threaten individuals and organizations in highly volatile and complex environments of today.
Scholars and practitioners are sought to bring forth their ideas, perspectives and/or approaches to stimulate discussion and solutions. Submit your papers or studies which, upon acceptance, will be published in one of our Journals.